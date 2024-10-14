Broadcast roasts Atlanta Falcons' tight-end Kyle Pitts for poor effort
By Nick Halden
By the box score, this game was a win for the Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts. Kyle had an explosive catch despite the focus on the run and finished with 70-receiving yards. However, it isn't the catch that Pitts made the league and fans will be talking about this week.
On a key third-down, the Panthers brought an all-out blitz on Kirk Cousins and the quarterback floated the ball to the back of the endzone. Giving the Falcons a chance at the score if Pitts runs the play out and goes up to make a tough catch. Only the tight end had already appeared to give up on the play motoring down. The throw flew harmlessly through the back of the endzone and the broadcast let Pitts have it.
Kyle Pitts continues to raise questions about his motor and willingness to play through the whistle
Questioning the receiver's effort and why he would leave Kirk Cousins without any chance to make a play. While this one play can be questioned for a number of reasons it isn't the first time Pitts has had his effort questioned. Dating back to his rookie season there have been time it appeared he simply lost interest in a play.
Motoring down or giving up on a route only for his quarterback to keep the play alive. Whether or not that is the case here it continues the frustration with the Atlanta pass catcher. To have an expected star so unwilling to consistently play through the whistle is beyond frustrating.
It is a big part of why Kirk Cousins has found far more early chemistry with Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Two players who will never have their effort or willingness to block and fight for extra yardage questioned.
Whether or not that was the case in this play, Pitts should be taking note. Expecting one of your primary targets to play through the whistle and give his quarterback a chance, especially in a scoring situation is extremely low expectations. Watching how Pitts responds next week as Atlanta returns home to take on Seattle will be interesting for the much-maligned tight-end.