Brutal Mike Hughes injury update just sent Falcons' secondary into crisis mode

Mike Hughes isn't a household name, but he's a solid cornerback the Atlanta Falcons have heavily relied upon. Unfortunately, they won't be relying on him in Week 16 due to an ankle sprain, which Raheem Morris confirmed to the media after labeling the former first-round pick "week to week".

Hughes is enjoying the second-best statistical season of his career and will be greatly missed this week. The veteran cornerback has allowed just a 56.9% completion percentage this year and has defended seven passes.

While his QBR allowed and five touchdowns against jump off the page, Hughes has been reliable next to A.J. Terrell, and Cobee Bryant will again stand in his place in Week 16 and likely earn his career start.

Falcons' secondary in shambles after Raheem Morris says Mike Hughes won't play in Week 16

The undrafted rookie out of Kansas has barely played this season, but was exposed big time against the Bucs last week when Hughes left in the first quarter. Bryant matched up against Mike Evans, who was returning from an injury which sidelined him for two months.

Evans caught six passes for 132 yards on 12 targets, including a 45-yard bomb that was underthrownbut could have resulted in a touchdown. This welcome to the NFL game could get rid of the heebie-jeebies or expose the Falcons' lack of secondary depth on an even larger scale.

The 24-year-old recorded 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles over his final three seasons in Lawrence, but was never a major draft prospect despite being a three-time First Team All-Big 12 corner.

Even if head coach Raheem Morris doesn't want to start Bryant, he doesn't have many options. Besides Hughes' injury, the secondary is missing standout rookie Billy Bowman Jr.

Bowman tore his Achilles, and will miss the remainder of the season. Clark Phillips has been injured for two months and likely won't return this season. The Falcons' secondary depth is being tested and potentially about to break in a highly unfavorable matchup.

In Week 16, the Dirty Birds will face Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals, a team that's lost 11 of its last 12 games. The Cardinals may have the worst defense in football, but their offense is solid, especially through the air.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson has been on a tear lately, averaging 13 targets and 107 yards per game over the last five weeks. If Marvin Harrison Jr. returns from injury, Bryant will likely line up against Wilson. And that's not the matchup Falcons fans want to see.