Calvin Ridley continues to prove Falcons were right to trade him

The Tennessee Titans went into their season opener hoping that the playmakers around Cam Ward would lead the team to a big win over the Denver Broncos.

That ended up being anything but the case, and much of the blame lands on the shoulders of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who struggled to do the most basic part of his job description: catch the ball.

The veteran receiver left his rookie quarterback hanging out to dry with numerous ugly drops that changed the outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still happy with their decision to trade the former first-round pick.

The Falcons clearly made the right decision trading Calvin Ridley when they did

Back in 2022, the Falcons were hit with terrible news that their top receiver, Calvin Ridley, would be suspended the entire season for betting on games.

The team decided to trade him before November's trade deadline, shipping him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a couple of conditional draft picks.

The Jags ended up losing him in free agency after one season to their division rival, the Titans, who signed him to a four-year, $92-million deal.

His first season with his third team was decent, considering the awful quarterback. He caught 64 passes for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns.

However, he belly flopped with the No. 1 pick throwing him the football. He finished with four catches for 27 yards on eight targets, with a few critical drops.

Ridley's drops weren't inconsequential; you could argue the Titans would've either won the game or at least forced overtime.

One in particular came on the Titans' final drive. Cam Ward rifled a pass to him down the seam, and it bounced right off his hands, leading toward an eventual turnover on downs.

Drops are something you can trace back to his days at Alabama. It followed him to the Falcons, Jaguars, and now the Titans.

Trading him continues to look like a brilliant decision by the Falcons' front office. While he might be a good receiver, his inconsistencies keep him from being one of the NFL's elite.

