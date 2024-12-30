Can the Atlanta Falcons still make the playoffs after losing in Washington?

The Atlanta Falcons are 8-8 on the season and in all likelihood eliminated from playoff contention. To get into the playoffs the Falcons would need a Spencer Rattler-led Saints win over Tampa Bay and to beat the Carolina Panthers in the season's final week. Beating Carolina is very likely, however, there simply isn't a world in which the Saints help the Falcons and the Bucs choke away another division lead.

Atlanta's last stand was on the road against Washington in a game they were given every chance to win. Poor coaching and an inability to use timeouts cost the Falcons chances to add on points and end the game before overtime. Washington would win the toss and the Falcons would never touch the ball again. It is hard to feel anything but frustration watching Atlanta blow the division lead for a second time this season.

To make the playoffs the Atlanta Falcons need a miracle win from the New Orleans Saints

In a season that seemingly couldn't get any crueler the Falcons are now tasked with cheering for New Orleans. A Saints win is the only thing that will save them from playoff elimination and put the power back in their hands.

Both teams will be playing Sunday in the early window with the division on the line. It is already easy to hear the Falcons empty platitudes being offered after finishing 9-8 just one game short of the division. In a season defined by fumbled moments and poor quarterback play it is easy to point fingers in a number of directions.

With all of that said, there is still just a glimmer of hope that the Falcons find their way into winning the NFC South and hosting a playoff game. More likely, however, this was the end of Atlanta's season in a game that was lost by poor coaching and a coin toss. Atlanta's frustrations continue with the team still unable to get out of their own way in the season's biggest moments.