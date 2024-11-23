Chargers' schedule offering the Atlanta Falcons an even larger rest advantage
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will need every advantage they can get coming out of a bye week on a two-game losing streak. A team that looked to be a possible win heading into the season now looks to be one of if not the toughest game remaining on the schedule. The magic of Jim Harbaugh turning around NFL teams overnight has continued since the head coach has taken over for the Chargers.
Sitting in great playoff positioning this team could reasonably fight for the top wildcard spot and if the Chiefs stumble have a chance to fight back into the division picture. The level of team the Falcons are facing leaves every reason to believe they could come up short even after having an extra week to prepare for Harbaugh's Chargers.
The Chargers will play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night
If there is one slight advantage in Atlanta's favor it is the extra rest and time to get healthy. Not only will the Chargers not have the extra week they will be on short rest as they travel to Atlanta early next week.
Taking on the Ravens on Monday Night Football there is an obvious reason to believe the Falcons have an even bigger rest advantage. As nice as this is Atlanta still has to go out and find a way to win. Their two paths to beating this team seem to be either Kirk Cousins scoring nearly every time the offense touches the ball or the defense magically finding a pass rush.
Neither seems very probable with what we've seen from this team in their last two games. Still, the NFC South is begging to be won and the Falcons have a nice lead if they can simply find a way to take advantage of extra time to prepare and give their fanbase a signature win and reason to believe this team isn't going to fumble away a golden chance at a division title.