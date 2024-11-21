Checking in on NFC South schedule during Atlanta Falcons 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
There are no more unbeaten teams in the NFL after the Bills takedown of the Chiefs last weekend. Carolina's lone hope seemed to be the Chiefs not having lost and overlooking an extremely inferior opponent. For Carolina, this game is considered a moral victory if Bryce Young is able to survive the game as the starting quarterback and continue to show signs of growth.
As a reminder, the Panthers are on a two-game win streak albeit against the Saints and Giants. This is the best team on Carolina's schedule and it shouldn't be close. Unless the Chiefs simply overlook a team after suffering a loss which seems incredibly unlikely.
Despite the two-game winning streak the NFC South remains a two-team race between the Bucs and Falcons. While cheering for a division rival is never an option unless they're playing the Saints or helping the Falcons with playoff positioning a win here would be objectively hilarious. Giving the Panthers the upset of the season while still remaining clearly inferior to Atlanta would be a great story in what is a boring week of matchups. More likely the Chiefs put away this game in the first quarter and never look back.