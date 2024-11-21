Checking in on NFC South schedule during Atlanta Falcons 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
The defining story of this game is Daniel Jones heading to the bench appearing to end his run in New York. It is hard to argue with this decision having watched far too many Daniel Jones-led games. The terrible turnovers and complete lack of consistent production could only be defended for so long. It was time to make the difficult decision even if your other options are equally inferior.
It is the return of Tommy DeVito and the Falcons have to hope this sparks something for New York. While the Falcons are playing the Chargers and Vikings in their next two weeks the Bucs will have Giants and the aforementioned Panthers.
The NFC South race is far from over and Atlanta needs one of the league's worst teams to find a way to pull off an upset. DeVito beating Baker Mayfield remains incredibly unlikely but it is a game the Falcons need the Bucs to lose and ease off a bit of pressure.
Winnable games remain ahead for the Falcons if the Bucs could stumble here the Falcons need to split the next two games to remain in control going into the best stretch of their schedule.