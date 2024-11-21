Checking in on NFC South schedule during Atlanta Falcons 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
New Orleans Saints- Bye
The New Orleans Saints have found a bit of energy after the team's seven-game losing streak. After the Falcons failed to take advantage of their failures two weeks ago the Saints came back and won a game against Cleveland to put them at 4-7 on the season. This has to feel great going into the team's bye week but it changes nothing.
This team is dead in the NFC South and wildcard races. There simply isn't a reasonable argument that this poorly coached and injury-riddled team can continue to string wins together. They are unlikely to win back-to-back games this season and have been relegated exactly where they belong in the NFC South basement.
What is so interesting about this team is the continued delusion they can make this core into a unit capable of competing for anything of note. The Falcons and Bucs are going to control this division for the next half-decade based on this team's refusal to entertain a rebuild. Parting ways with Dennis Allen can only help but re-signing aging players and not looking to shed cap has created issues that cannot be overcome.