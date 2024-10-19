Checking in on the rest of the NFC South while the Falcons host Seattle
By Nick Halden
1. Denver Broncos-33 New Orleans Saints-10
This one is already a final with the Atlanta Falcons putting a further gap between themselves and their hated division rival on Thursday night. The Saints roster is a complete mess dealing with a myriad of injuries and terrible options at quarterback.
After early camp excitement, Spencer Rattler is no longer an exciting option for Saints fans. The quarterback flashed all of the reasons he remained on the board for so long this past spring. Turnovers and missed throws didn't help a roster that has completely fallen apart.
Derek Carr appears close to a return but having lost five straight it seems it is too little too late. Even if Carr is able to step in fully healthy what version of the quarterback are we getting? The mirage of the first two games or the player the Raiders were so ready to part ways with? The latter seems the probable answer with Carr already starting to struggle prior to his injury.
This season has been a reality check for the Saints and their fans. Something Atlanta Falcons fans have enjoyed almost as much as their own hot start to the season. New Orleans is heading in the perfect direction for Atlanta with their season already appearing over.