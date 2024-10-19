Checking in on the rest of the NFC South while the Falcons host Seattle
By Nick Halden
2. Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders Sunday 4:05PM EST
The Carolina Panthers are of little consequence to the rest of the NFC South at this point. The questions for the franchise are debating how long until we see a change at quarterback and head coach. Arguably the low point of the season was getting blown out two weeks ago by Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore.
While your quarterback is sitting on the bench the draft pick and star receiver you sent to draft him is actively beating you. Not only beating you but blowing your defense off the field putting on a show that made it appear you were a college team paid to show up to an SEC school paid to take a beating.
Things have gone from laughably bad in Carolina to simply sad. Hating on a division rival who is this inept isn't fun. It is the reality of having an owner whose reactions have cost his team star players and the ability to have hope in their future. Carolina's season is over and the rest of the NFC South is simply watching to see if the team will find a way to a second win this season.