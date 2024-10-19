Checking in on the rest of the NFC South while the Falcons host Seattle
By Nick Halden
3. Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday 8:15 PM EST
From Atlanta's perspective, you couldn't have picked a more perfect matchup for the Bucs. A team able to run the ball and keep Baker Mayfield off the field. Baltimore's secondary has struggled but they have consistently won this season by leaning on Lamar Jackson and their elite run game. Tampa isn't stopping Baltimore's elite rushing duo and this should be a golden chance for the Falcons to pick up another game on Tampa.
If Atlanta is able to beat Seattle on Sunday, they will put all the pressure on the Bucs. Atlanta has a 3-0 divisional record with all the tiebreakers as both teams sit at 4-2 on the season. Having the tiebreaker and an extra game ahead of their second matchup with Tampa would be huge.
At home, the Falcons barely escaped with an overtime win over the Bucs and are sure to face an uphill battle when Baker attempts to get even in their upcoming matchup. Having the Bucs on short rest coming off a loss changes the picture of the division and the stakes of the game for Atlanta. Baltimore is understandably favored and should take care of business offering Atlanta the chance to be the only NFC South team to find a win in Week 7.