Chiefs expose Atlanta Falcons hated division rival as early season frauds
By Nick Halden
It was only a short four weeks ago the New Orleans Saints were the class of the NFC South and the Atlanta Falcons had everything questioned. The Saints put up more than 40 points in back-to-back games and were catching pundit's attention. For those paying attention, it was clear it was only a matter of time before the downfall would come for a team long overdue for a rebuild.
Derek Carr simply isn't built for expectations only thriving when the moment is small and the league isn't paying attention. This is the reason the Saints were able to finish the 2023 season hot and got off to a nice start in their first two games. The moment New Orleans beat the Cowboys, however, the moment became too big and the regression has been shockingly quick.
Kansas City exposed the fact the NFC South always was a two-team race between Atlanta and Tampa
After a Week 3 loss to the Eagles, the Saints have now lost three straight dropping games to the Falcons and Chiefs. A Kansas City team that Atlanta was able to hang with and should have beaten if not for a late blown non-call. The Chiefs beat the Saints 26-13 knocking Derek Carr out of the game and controlling the ball from the first snap. There was never a real question of who was in control or how the game might finish.
New Orleans' hot start is something Saints fans should hold onto as the inevitability of a frustrating season begins to set in. This is an aging roster with an overpaid quarterback and often overmatched head coach. A two-game hot start wasn't what it appeared to be but simply a flash in the pan that was never meant to last.
Tampa is a three-time division champion who has lost the current tie-breaker to their only real challenger the Atlanta Falcons. As much fun as Atlanta fans are having this season, it is only made more enjoyable by New Orleans' losing streak. One that should continue as reality sets in and the Falcons and Bucs continue to leave their hated division rival behind.