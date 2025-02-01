Cleveland Browns remain the most sensical landing spot for Kirk Cousins

After the Atlanta Falcons benched Kirk Cousins reports emerged the team was expected to cut the veteran quarterback. On the surface, the idea made sense with Cousins failing down the stretch of the season and Atlanta turning the page to Michael Penix Jr. The team giving Cousins a chance at a fresh start and not paying the roster bonus made sense. However, one of the first moves of the offseason was the GM making it clear Kirk Cousins wouldn't be cut.

Looking at the cap space it makes sense when you consider that cutting the quarterback cost $25 million more than keeping Cousins on the roster. The only path to getting Cousins out of Atlanta and finding cap relief is a trade. Looking around the NFL landscape only one team stands out as desperate enough to consider the move.

Cleveland remains the most logical landing spot if the Falcons are able to trade Kirk Cousins

The Browns have already put themselves in an impossible situation with Deshaun Watson. The news of the quarterback's most recent injury leaves his future in further doubt. The Browns need to find a one-year answer to the 2025 season and hope Watson is able to return back to the quarterback we saw in Houston. No matter how it plays out with Watson, the Browns are stuck and need to find an answer.

Atlanta can offer that answer with the Browns bringing in another veteran quarterback to attempt to save the day. You have a myriad of veteran pieces and Kirk Cousins makes sense to help give you a chance at competing. Worst-case scenario, the quarterback is what we saw at the end of the 2024 season and you tank getting great picks in the 2026 draft.

You've already backed yourself into a corner and are two years away from being able to completely reset your cap. Cousins doesn't change this with the quarterback's deal only locking him in for the 2025 season. Perhaps the quarterback turns back the clock and you have a reason to give your fans hope. It is a move that makes sense for both sides and should be explored during the offseason.