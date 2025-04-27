Colts TE Tyler Warren giving Falcons nightmares of Kyle Pitts, Arthur Smith

The Indianapolis Colts were lucky to have Tyler Warren fall to them at No. 14—he will be a star in the NFL with his do-it-all skillset.

That includes blocking, something he says he is prepared to do for "70 snaps." This is bringing back bad memories for Atlanta Falcons fans.

Tyler Warren is ready to be the next Kyle Pitts, Arthur Smith combo

Kyle Pitts remains the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. The Falcons used the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has been a disappointment (minus his exceptional rookie year), much thanks to former Head Coach Arthur Smith.

Smith is not well-liked among the Falcons fans (and Steelers, for that matter) because he failed to create a consistent offense that put players in the best position to succeed.

Chief among them was Kyle Pitts who was often deployed as an extra blocker in Smith's two-receiver, play-action scheme.

This was a crime, he was never drafted to be a blocker.

Relating this back to Tyler Warren, he was not drafted to be a blocker. Hopefully, Shane Steichen sees it the same way.

Warren did precede those comments by saying he will catch 10 passes if need be.

Nevertheless, blocking and first-round tight end don't pair well in the city of Atlanta. Hearing those comments bring many of us back to those nightmare gameplans we used to watch every Sunday—which Steelers fans have had to suffer through.

For the love of everything Steichen, please don't use Warren as a fullback or full-time in-line tight end. Use his incredible ability all over the field. He can do so many things and should be the focus of the action on most plays.