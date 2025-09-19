Concerning Kyle Pitts injury update could doom the Falcons in Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons will already be without A.J. Terrell in Week 3, but now things are growing even more concerning. While Kyle Pitts has enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2025, that could be derailed after the fourth-year tight end was added to the Falcons' Week 3 injury report against the Panthers.

After practicing in full on Wednesday, Pitts was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a toe injury. There have been a lot of battles with turf toe around the NFL in 2025, so the Florida product could be dealing with a more minor variation of the injury—unlike the type that will sideline Joe Burrow until December.

The 24-year-old has looked like a difference maker in a contract year, which has set himself up for a lucrative contract this spring—whether it's in Atlanta or elsewhere. But he's finally emerged into what fans expected now that he's finally received some quarterback stability with the Dirty Birds.

Kyle Pitts' Week 3 status is officially in doubt

This isn't the first time that the injury bug has affected the former top-five pick. Pitts suffered a torn MCL in 2022 and missed the final six games of the season. His 96 receiving yards rank 10th among all tight ends, while his 11 receptions are tied with players like Tyler Warren, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and Ladd McConkey.

For a team that has started the season with playoff aspirations and early momentum, losing Pitts—even temporarily—would be a massive blow. His connection with Michael Penix Jr has flashed since training camp, and playing with him has finally unleashed Pitts' potemtial after three seasons of quarterback instability.

He, London, Bijan Robinson, and Darnell Mooney employ offensive coordinator Zac Robinson with plenty of weapons for the young quarterback, and the offense sputters when one misses time—as evidenced by the Falcons' Week 1 loss.

Thankfully, Week 3 offers a matchup with a porous Panther defense that saw two starters in Bobby Brown III and Tre'von Moehrig added to the injury report as Thursday non-participants. That's a positive sign, but Pitts' injury seems minor, so he should likely be good to go for Sunday's NFC South clash.

Atlanta can survive a short-term scare, but in a season where the expectation is a return to the playoffs, Pitts’ health may ultimately determine just how high the Dirty Birds can fly. Because without Terrell, Raheem Morris' group needs all the good news it can get.

