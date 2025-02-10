Conflicting reports continue to confuse Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta

Recent reports suggest the Atlanta Falcons will cut veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. This despite the fact the Atlanta front office made it known at the end of the season they weren't considering cutting the veteran quarterback. If the presser was to be believed the Falcons intention was to either trade Kirk or let the veteran quarterback return as a historically paid backup quarterback.

At the time it was fair to wonder if this was simply posturing by the front office in an attempt to garner trade interest. A quarterback the team had so much respect for being held hostage didn't appear to make sense. However, it would cost the Falcons an additional $25-million to cut the quarterback. Already the Falcons are dealing with negative cap space and must work to create enough room to rebuild a struggling defense.

Kirk Cousins' recent comments should leave the Falcons guilt-free refusing to cut the quarterback in 2025

Kirk has only been in Atlanta for less than a year and already twice made very questionable comments that left his team in hot water. The first left the Falcons missing a draft pick and dealing with the obvious fallout that comes from tampering.

This time around Cousins decided to drop the bombshell he was injured throughout the end of the season. Despite being listed as healthy and answering multiple questions about his health the quarterback argued he was healthy until it no longer worked in his favor.

Kirk Cousins opting to change his story about his end of season status reflected poorly on head coach Raheem Morris and Atlanta's organization. This decision should have been made either when the quarterback was benched or at the end of the season. Opting to drop this news during Super Bowl week appeared to be a very specific and strategic choice.

One that gives Cousins his best chance at finding a new starting gig wiping away last season's failure as due to injury issues. It didn't matter to Cousins how the news reflected on the organization or a head coach that had his job security questioned due to his defense of the veteran quarterback. All of this adds up to the same answer.

The Falcons shouldn't even consider cutting the veteran quarterback moving into the 2025 season. They must be willing to either return Cousins as a backup or take any trade offer that comes their way. Cousins' offseason choices should have absolved the team of any guilt or difficult decisions. The quarterback is cheaper either traded or on the roster. It is a tough business and there is no reason to look out for the interests of a player who clearly didn't have Atlanta's best interest high among his offseason priorities.