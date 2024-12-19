Could Atlanta Falcons quarterback change save Kyle Pitts' season?

The Atlanta Falcons have already used their 5th-year option on Kyle Pitts locking the tight-end in for the 2025 season. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two sides part ways based on how the past three years have gone. Increasing frustration with Kyle's ability to play through contact and finish plays has led to a lot of heat from pundits and fans.

We are far from the production expected after Pitts put up a 1,000-yard receiving season in his rookie year. Struggles were written off as simply due to injury, poor quarterback play, poor coaching, or Pitts being frustrated with his lack of a role. All valid reasons but these same battles didn't prevent Drake London or Bijan Robinson from making an impact.

Could Michael Penix Jr. bring life back to Kyle Pitts' career?

The arrival of Kirk Cousins was believed to be the perfect fit that would bring back Pitts' early career production. While there were early signs of life Pitts seemed to completely lose his quarterback's trust down the stretch of the season. Even as Cousins was falling apart he found ways to get the ball to Darnell Mooney and Drake London. Kyle Pitts was reduced to being a checkdown option or a player you threw to in garbage time.

If the game was still within reach there was very little chance Pitts would be playing a role. Something fans have to hope will now change with Michael Penix Jr. in the starting lineup. If Pitts is going to save his career with the Falcons it is going to be based on his chemistry with this quarterback.

Finishing the season strong and giving fans a reason to believe he can return to his rookie season with Penix will be more than enough for the fifth-year option to keep Pitts in Atlanta. A familiar sentiment that Falcons fans continue to talk themselves into as Kyle's frustrating career continues.