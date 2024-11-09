Could Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins earn MVP consideration?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback has never been a serious part of any MVP discussions. In truth, this is more than fair when you look at his career and consider the greatness often ahead of the veteran. Yes, Cousins is a top franchise quarterback and capable of beating anyone with the right pieces. Yet there has always been an Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson who was clearly a class above.
Still, for arguably the first time in Kirk's career the veteran is having a great season while the starters above him have underwhelmed. Outside of Lamar Jackson which upper tier quarterback has MVP numbers? With Jackson likely having a tough road to winning another award the race is wide open and there is reason to believe Cousins has a path to force his way into the conversation.
Kirk Cousins has the Atlanta Falcons offense among the league's best in nearly every category
Cousins ranks 4th in the league in passing yardage and is tied for third in passing touchdowns. The one concern for the veteran is the fact Atlanta's offense at times is going to need to keep the defense off the field and lean on Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Cousins has the ability and the race is open enough for the veteran to work his way into the conversation.
If the question is can Cousins become a fringe contender the answer is an obvious yes. However, the MVP award is all about the best story and who is the most exciting player. Kirk Cousins simply isn't going to gain enough traction to be a serious contender for the award based on this.
The Atlanta quarterback is having a great season and could put his name in the conversation but that is as far as it will go. Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's offense are going to open a lot of eyes this season. Putting Cousins on the fringe of the conversation and leaving room to wonder how far this team might go.