Could former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder become a starter in Vegas?
By Nick Halden
Desmond Ridder has taken a lot of heat from Atlanta Falcons fans over his first three years in the league. All of it has been self-imposed by his play and inability to make decisions on the field. Ridder's tendency to hold the ball and stare the defense to an open receiver is what ended his time in Atlanta. The quarterback has all of the needed gifts to play the position except the most important one, quick and accurate decision-making.
With that said, it is still easy to feel bad for the quarterback who said all of the right things and carried himself well in Atlanta. When the Falcons pulled him in and out of the lineup for Taylor Heinicke there was no complaining or pouting. When Ridder was the starter and played poorly the third-year quarterback took it on the chin and owned his mistakes. Off the field Ridder is easy to like and root for even after the frustrating results in Atlanta.
Will Desmond Ridder start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season?
After failing to make the Arizona Cardinals roster, Ridder signed with the practice squad and has remained with Arizona until this past week. The Raiders signed the quarterback after losing their starter to injury. Leading to the question could the former Atlanta starter get a second chance in Vegas?
It seems the Raiders wouldn't put Ridder in a bad position to start against the Chiefs this weekend. However, with how poorly Gardner Minshew has looked it would be surprising not to see Ridder given a shot over the next four weeks. One that Atlanta Falcons fans are sure to pay attention to and be pulling for the former Falcons starter.
Despite how things might have ended in Atlanta, the quarterback remains likable and easy to root for. Perhaps in a new landing spot with no expectations whatsoever, the quarterback will find a way to save his career. We know Ridder is capable of a great start or two, if he can have one of those with the Raiders there is reason to believe his career could continue as a long-term backup in this league.