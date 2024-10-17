Could former first-round pick find new life in Atlanta Falcons offense?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons trade priorities are unquestionably improving their pass rush and run defense. Offensively it is hard to see any need the Falcons might have. You have quarterback, offensive line, and running back depth to lean on. Your tight-end and receiver groups are both off to great starts leaving little reason to look at improving either position.
However, if there is one move Atlanta might consider on offense it is adding cheap depth at receiver. Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud have all been great, but the rest of Atlanta's depth could be questioned.
Should the Atlanta Falcons consider making an offer for Titans receiver Treylon Burks?
It is easy to make the case the Falcons should be spending draft picks ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline. It isn't as if GM Terry Fontenot is using them to help the team win anyway. The team's recent classes have far more hits than misses taking away a lot of the risk in spending picks to add possible help ahead of the deadline.
One name that is sure to come up is former first-round pick Treylon Burks. The receiver was supposed to be the Titans' answer for losing A.J. Brown, and has completely fallen flat. It is a rarity to see the receiver make a play and it is clear the worst passing attack in the league is close to giving up on their receiver.
Burks is a flawed player but one with immense talent that could still be used with Zac Robinson's offense. Spending a late-round pick to add Burks as depth is a move the Falcons should consider if the receiver is moved. The Titans should be looking to rebuild and look to the 2025 season while Atlanta is gearing up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.
The receiver puts the ceiling of your offense far higher and gives you depth to survive an injury. Despite making a game-winning play this season if injury strikes you don't want Hodge as a starting receiver. Rookie Casey Washington would be the next man up and is an equally underwhelming option. Adding Burks to the mix gives you the chance to find a great playmaker for next to nothing.
Perhaps in a new landing spot in such an explosive offense, Burks would be able to thrive in a depth role. At worst you spend a pick Fontenot is likely to waste anyway for a player who has a higher ceiling than anyone you could would with the pick spent. It is an extremely unlikely move, but one Atlanta should consider if Burks hits the trade market.