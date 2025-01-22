Could former star pass rusher follow Ulbrich to the Atlanta Falcons?

Former New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich is now Atlanta's defensive coordinator leading to some obvious speculation. Looking at potential Jets trade and free agent targets it is interesting to imagine who could follow the veteran coach to Atlanta. One name that isn't going to be at the top of many lists after a frustrating 2024 season is pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Reddick made waves early refusing to join the Jets until he was given a new deal. This seems like something New York might have considered before trading for the veteran. Regardless, the pass rusher would eventually give in to the Jets and return to the field without an extension. A wise decision from New York's perspective as Reddick would finish the 2024 season with one sack through the ten games he did play. Awful production from a player who had 50.5 sacks in the previous four seasons.

Should the Atlanta Falcons consider giving Haason Reddick a chance to put his career back on track?

It seems likely the veteran is going to have to either settle for a cheap deal in free agency or sign a one year prove-it deal. Atlanta could offer Reddick a starting role and the chance to again be one of the best pass rushers in the league. It is one of the few options the Falcons could explore in free agency with their current cap space.

The team cannot afford to pay for this offseason's top targets at the position. Atlanta is likely to look to add to the position in the draft and shopping bargain deals. When considering potential offseason bargains none have a higher upside than Reddick.

Atlanta's only possible hurdle to this deal is the fact they've shown very little interest in any drama. If a player comes with any hint of drama or complications the Falcons are moving in a different direction. Considering how poorly this has worked for the team it is hard to believe they wouldn't at least contact Reddick and explore if a deal could get done. It is a great fit for both sides and would give Atlanta a chance to find the star pass rusher they've been consistently missing.