Could Tee Higgins be a surprise target for Atlanta Falcons in free agency?

Tee Higgins is ready to make a lot of money this offseason. He has established himself as one of the best receivers and touchdown makers in the NFL and appears to be heading toward the open market in March.

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of offensive talent with the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney. They don't necessarily have a need at wide receiver but adding another elite threat could be tempting.

Tee Higgins to the Atlanta Falcons would happen for two reasons

No one will connect Tee Higgins and the Atlanta Falcons before the new league year. Defense will be heavily on their minds, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't at least consider adding someone like Tee Higgins.

The Falcons have a few connections with the soon-to-be free agent. First, they have one of his former Pro Bowl teammates, Jessie Bates. Bates knows the big receiver and could convince him to come to Atlanta.

The other connection is proximity. Higgins grew up in Tennessee and attended Clemson University which are both relatively close to Atlanta.

The unfortunate part is Higgins used to have a close connection with the team through his agent, David Mulugheta, who represents Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, AJ Terrell, Jessie Bates, and former Falcon Casey Hayward. However, he cut ties with Mulugheta and signed with Rocky Arceneaux who has no ties to the Dirty Birds.

Ultimately, the lack of cap space and need will likely keep the Falcons from competing for Tee Higgins. They have needs elsewhere and their current ties aren't enough for a significant discount. Don't expect to hear any rumors about the Falcons being interested in the superstar wide receiver.