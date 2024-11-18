Could the Atlanta Falcons consider turning to Penix during 2024 bye week?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons brought in Michael Penix Jr. in garbage time against Denver when it became beyond clear the game was out of hand. Penix looked sharp but was extremely limited with the Falcons running out the clock and giving him very little to do other than hand the ball off. This week's loss heading into the bye will lead to the inevitable question of if we could see the rookie in the starting lineup.
Atlanta's answer is going to remain the same based not on level of play but the way they have built this team. There simply isn't a path for Michael Penix Jr. to start in Atlanta this season. The Falcons are going to stick with Kirk Cousins based on experience and the contract locking him firmly into place as this team's starter.
Sunday's loss was a perfect example of quarterback frustrations the Atlanta Falcons created
The questions and frustration around Atlanta's quarterbacks are of their own design making the team's decision making all the more confounding. While we have seen very little of Penix what we have seen doesn't look to be a player who is two years away from being ready to start. Looking around the league at Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels there are reasons to wonder what Penix could accomplish.
However, the Falcons backed themselves into a corner by not only drafting the rookie but signing Kirk Cousins. You are setting both players up for failure putting unneeded pressure on Cousins while giving Penix zero path to work his way into the starting lineup. Atlanta didn't go all in on Kirk Cousins and give the veteran his best chance to win nor did they give Penix any path into the starting lineup.
The answer to whether the Falcons could consider a change during the bye week remains the same. This is a team who has put themselves in a no-win situation based on their offseason decisions and Cousins remains the unquestionable starter. Aside from the veteran's experience and early season heroics you have a massive contract the Falcons cannot consider escaping until the 2026 season. Kirk Cousins is Atlanta's starter and the fate of the season will be in the veteran's hands.