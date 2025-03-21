Could the Atlanta Falcons land Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?

While we remain in the first quarter of the offseason Atlanta's options to improve rushing the passer are quickly dwindling. Atlanta's lone move to improve the pass rush so far has been the signing of Leonard Floyd. There is also the wildcard of Bralen Trice who missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. If the season were to start today it would be Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie as the team's primary options.

This is less than ideal when you consider the team's need to add a star to the position. There was hope one of Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, or Trey Hendrickson would hit the trade market. The trio has since either signed deals or is currently working to remain with their team. In some ways, it was a predictable ending looking at the lack of star pass rushers on the market. The lone remaining name Atlanta fans hope could be on the move is Micah Parsons.

What are the chances the Falcons could land Cowboys star Micah Parsons?

Whether or not Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are on the same page remains one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason. Parsons would be the last Dallas star to get paid with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already signing huge extensions. There is reason to wonder if the Cowboys regret these deals and are considering moving on from Parsons. Dallas has taken a step back in their spending and appears poised to go into a slight rebuild.

Parting ways with key veteran pieces the franchise seems to be the third-best team within their own division. The acceptance of this isn't typical of a Jerry Jones-led team. This leaves room for some speculation Dallas could decide to move on from Parsons garnering a treasure trove of picks in return.

While it is would solve many of Atlanta's problems it simply isn't going to happen. This is typical Dallas of taking every possible headline from a situation that couldn't play out in a more obvious fashion. The Cowboys aren't dumb and know the value that Parsons has to their defense. Even as they take a slight step back they will retain their best player and look to find a long-term deal.

Micah Parsons isn't leaving Dallas and will become the latest edge rusher to follow the trend of hitting the rumor mill before striking a long term deal. If the Falcons want to land a franchise edge rusher it is going to have to be in the draft or another surprise trade target, Micah Parsons is in Dallas to stay.