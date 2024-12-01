Could undetected head injury explain Kirk Cousins' awful performance?
Kirk Cousins cost the Atlanta Falcons their seventh win against the Chargers due to his horrendous mistakes. His four interceptions were unacceptable and spoiled the defense's incredible performance.
It is rare to see an NFL quarterback look that bad, let alone from a veteran like Kirk Cousins. It was the worst game of his career but could the struggles have been due to a hard hit he took early in the third quarter?
Kirk Cousins hard hit could explain his blowup performance
On their first drive of the third quarter, the Atlanta Falcons had a third-and-five on the 23-yard line. Having already thrown an interception, Kirk Cousins dropped back and threw an ill-advised pass over the middle that was tipped, possibly preventing an interception.
On the play Cousins was pressured and knocked hard to the ground by Ja'Sir Taylor. His body was folded and his head was in a compromised position.
No one noticed and things went downhill from there. The next drive was Cousins' game-costing pick-six where he lazily lobbed a pass to the outside. It was a poor decision and throw that was the conclusion of the Chargers' scoring.
Cousins went on to throw that unexplainable endzone interception and the last-ditch interception on fourth down.
In addition to his stat-sheet-killing plays, he was routinely flustered and inaccurate and had more turnover-worthy plays than you can count.
Could that hit have fogged his decision-making enough to explain these plays? It is certainly possible.
Ultimately, I don't think this was enough to explain his issues. He has not looked good for three games now and if he had been injured to a point where he couldn't play, it is up to him to let Raheem Morris know.
Head injury or not, this loss is on Kirk Cousins.