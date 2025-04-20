Cowboys' disrespect of Micah Parsons could become Atlanta's opportunity

Atlanta had a chance four years ago to make edge rusher Micah Parsons a Falcon. Ignoring both Parsons and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Falcons opted to select tight end Kyle Pitts. This has played out in frustrating fashion after a great rookie season. Three years of frustrations have left Atlanta fans wondering what might have been if the franchise had made a better choice on draft night.

There is reason to wonder if perhaps the Falcons will be given a chance at reversing this mistake if Parsons does hit the trade market. Already, Dallas has shown they care more about quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb than their star defender. While this is understandable in some ways, it could be an obvious frustration for Parsons. If this didn't bother Parsons, what Dallas owner Jerry Jones said about Micah's agent unquestionably did. These comments breathed new life into the hope that Parsons could be on this move in the 2025 offseason.

As Dallas falls behind the NFC East, a Micah Parsons trade makes increasing sense

The Cowboys are clearly far behind their division rivals in Philly and appear to be less talented than Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders. The team hasn't spent during the offseason and isn't making an effort to close the gap. You're already paying Lamb and Prescott top dollar; there is reason to wonder if the franchise is considering a reset after years of frustration.

If that does prove to be the case, the Falcons would be the perfect landing spot for Parsons. The franchise has been allergic to drafting talent at the position and has the future cap space to get a deal done. The only downside of the move is paying top dollar for a defensive piece with contracts for Drake London and Bijan Robinson both looming.

This is also working under the huge assumption not only that Dallas decides to trade their best player, but Atlanta would win the bidding war Parsons demands. Still, as unlikely as the move might be, it is a dream fit for a team who has done very little of note in the first weeks of the 2025 offseason.