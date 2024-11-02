Dak Prescott sends Atlanta Falcons a warning shot ahead of Sunday's matchup
By Nick Halden
There are still reasons to question this Atlanta Falcons team and where exactly they belong in the NFC picture. The Falcons are 4-0 in the NFC South and 1-3 in their non-division slate. To be fair the Falcons' one win is an impressive one against the Eagles and losses to the Chiefs and Steelers have aged far better. With that said, the ugly loss to the Seahawks still leaves room to question who this team is.
Dallas has no concerns or questions about who they have been and understands the desperation of this game. With Washington and Philly running away with the NFC East the Cowboys need this game just to remain in the wildcard picture. Quarterback Dak Prescott understands this and offered an eye-catching quote ahead of Sunday's game.
Atlanta is going to get the Cowboys' best shot in what could be a defining matchup for both teams
Dak stressing the importance of this game and naming it a "must-win" shouldn't come as a surprise. The Cowboys are dealing with a tough division and left hoping the NFC North beats up on each other enough to crack the door open for the team to steal a wildcard spot. It appears completely out of the question the Cowboys run down both Philly and Washington this season.
For Atlanta, this is a very similar spot as the one they were in ahead of the Seattle game. Not a must-win spot while you're hosting a desperate team dealing with a myriad of injuries. You understand that you have the ability to lose this game and remain in control of the division. Just as the Falcons did against Seattle and completely failed to show up, is this a team whose record is inflated by playing in a weak division or are the Falcons a true conference contender?
We go a long way in answering that question this week with the Cowboys game and trade deadline both happening in the next three days. We will know a lot about this Atlanta team and whether or not they should be taken seriously heading down the stretch of the season.