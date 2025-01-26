Dan Quinn continues to prove head coach wasn't the problem in Atlanta

When the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn in the middle of the 2020 season the move made sense. Atlanta was winless and unable to get out of their own way. Consistent late-game collapses had become a staple for the franchise. No lead was safe and the Super Bowl loss continued to haunt the franchise. Quinn would join the Dallas Cowboys as the DC and put together a great run to help push the Cowboys to regular season greatness.

Quinn's accomplishment earned him a second chance as a head coach. The Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels and signed head coach Dan Quinn in the same offseason. This has the chance to go down as one of the best offseasons in the history of the franchise. One that has perfectly illustrated what many Atlanta fans have long suspected, Dan Quinn wasn't the problem for the Falcons.

Dan Quinn's accomplishments in Washington have fans reevaluating his time in Atlanta

Quinn's legacy in Atlanta is forever going to be the Super Bowl collapse and an inability to get his team back into serious contention. Losing to Nick Foles in the 2017 playoffs would be the final appearance for Atlanta for nearly a decade. Yet as we watch Quinn lead the Commanders on an impressive playoff run it is easy to make the case Quinn wasn't the problem.

Look back at the signings and extensions the Atlanta front office handed out between the 2016-2020 seasons. The signings and picks were a series or blunders that would leave the Falcons leaning on Matt Ryan and Julio Jones to save them every week. Yes, Quinn wasn't perfect, but he was a talented chef being asked to make a five star meal out of week old takeout. The coach was set up for failure in Atlanta and that dates back to the Super Bowl collapse.

It was the Atlanta OC, Matt Ryan, and Devonta Freeman that collectively allowed the Patriots to complete the historic comeback. Yes, the Falcons' defense could have come up with a stop but look at the time and lead Quinn's defense helped create for Atlanta.

Quinn's run with Washington serves as a reminder that while the head coach was far from perfect, he wasn't the problem for the franchise. An offensive coordinator that cost Atlanta a title and a GM that was so bad at his job it could be considered sabotage are the reasons Quinn is no longer in Atlanta.

With this in mind, it is easy to root for Quinn to complete what he couldn't in Atlanta and put the Super Bowl collapse behind him. It is a deserved season for a leader who has yet again proven to get the most out of a young playoff roster.