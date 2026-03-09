David Onyemata's new NFL destination will stun Falcons fans who aren't prepared

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with a mass exodus in free agency, and David Onyemata is becoming the latest name to leave the Falcons. Tyler Allgeier just left for Arizona, but Onyemata isn't joining him in the NFC West like expected. Instead, he's taking his talents to the AFC East to play for New York.

Onyemata agreed to terms on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the New York Jets, and is the latest free agent defender to sign with Aaron Glenn and Gang Green. The $9.7 million in guaranteed money also helps, but then again, he only signed a one-year contract, so the money didn't drive these talks.

The #Jets have agreed to terms with veteran DT David Onyemata on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with $9.65M guaranteed.



The native of Nigeria, who was introduced to football in college in Canada, signs another lucrative deal done by Carter Chow at @Red_Env_Sports. pic.twitter.com/B1qTTH6JD3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Onyemata played for Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn during his time with the New Orleans Saints, and has consistently spoken highly of him. Their defense was among the worst in the NFL in 2025, but nvested heavily in it, so while leaving for the Jets may feel laughable to some, it makes some sense for a guy who was never expected back in the ATL.

David Onyemata is leaving the Falcons to sign with the New York Jets

Besides Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 33-year-old is arguably the most notable addition the Jets have made today. They brought in Joseph Ossai, reunited with DeMario Davis, and signed Kingsley Engabare, but Onyemata will instantly plug in the middle of that DL that's suffered since Quinnen Williams was dealt.

According to Pro Football Focus, Onyemata ranked eighth among all DL in PFF grade and also ranked eighth in run defense grade. That's a big loss for the Falcons and Ian Cunningham could have brought him back pretty easily, but they felt comfortable letting him walk and letting the young DL play more.

Now in Atlanta, Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, and LaCale London (if he returns) will carry the load on the interior. That's a solid group, and Dorlus' breakout season has had the writing on the wall surrounding Onyemata for quite some time now. But nobody was expecting this exact result.

I expected him to follow Raheem Morris to San Francisco or join a contender for a final payday or push to compete, but instead, he wanted to leave for New York. That must mean he really have faith in Glenn, especially since all reports indicate he will be entering the 2026 season firmly on the hot seat.

Hopefully this pays off for him and Onyemata is successful (but not too successful) after leaving Atlanta.