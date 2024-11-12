Denver Broncos suffer predictable heartbreak ahead of matchup with Falcons
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will remain on the road and reunite with a former rival this week in Denver. Sean Payton's Denver Broncos will host Atlanta in a game with two teams that are both off to better starts than expected. Both are coming off of frustrating losses defined by missed kicks. Whether the Falcons are facing a team motivated by the loss or unable to get past it is the question.
Denver had control of this past week's game and was perfectly in a position to take down the undefeated Chiefs. The Kansas City offense was lost and despite a late rally was unable to put the game away. Bo Nix put together a great drive forcing the Chiefs to use their final timeouts and setting up what should have been an easy game-winner. Instead, the Chiefs found a way to block the kick pulling off the 16-14 win and remaining undefeated.
What version of Denver will show up on Sunday after their heartbreaking loss?
These types of losses can have a lasting hangover or can galvanize a team. For the Falcons you have to hope that there is a level of a hangover from attempting to take down the defending champs and watching it slip through your fingers in that fashion. The Denver defense is going to be difficult to face but the Falcons have the ability to counter Sean Payton and shorten the game.
For the Broncos, it is a heartbreaking loss in a win that would have opened back up the playoff race and ended the Chiefs' unexplainable luck. Whether it was the missed pass interference against Kyle Pitts, the refs bailing them out against the Bengals, winning a coinflip against Tampa, or a blocked kick against Denver this team remains incredibly lucky. Atlanta must be prepared for the frustration from this loss and understand the importance of the game heading into a bye.