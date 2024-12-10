Desmond Ridder handed the chance to end the Atlanta Falcons season
By Nick Halden
It appears the Atlanta Falcons will be taking on their former starting quarterback on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday's quarterback injuries forced the Raiders to turn to Desmond Ridder who now becomes the likely starter against the Atlanta Falcons. In many ways, Kirk Cousins losing to Desmond Ridder would be a fitting way for an Atlanta season to end.
While the Falcons will still be alive mathematically if they lose to the Raiders, their season is over. Already they are asking a Tampa team with an easy schedule to lose at least one while Atlanta needs to win out. This is the team's path back into the playoffs and saving their season. Desmond Ridder having a chance to end it is objectively hilarious and painfully predictable.
Desmond Ridder has a chance to end Atlanta's season and put everything into question
If the Falcons were to lose to Desmond Ridder and the Raiders running their losing streak to five-games everything is now in question. Even the job security of first-year head coach Raheem Morris couldn't be relied on. Losing to Ridder and having an epic collapse of this level demands you reconsider everything.
The quarterback, head coach, and GM should all be on the hot-seat if the Falcons are unable to beat their former quarterback. While there is no ill-will towards Desmond Ridder there is a healthy level of frustration that this is what Atlanta's season has been reduced to.
A huge division lead wiped away because of the quarterback position and an inability to make basic coaching adjustments. Opening the door to Desmond Ridder ending Atlanta's season in a painful way that could only happen to Falcons fans.
What remains so frustrating about this team isn't the lack of pass rush or poor quarterback play. Yes, both are far lower than expected, however, what frustrates fans the most about this team is the ability to draw you in and give you hope. Starting the season 6-3 and falling flat on their face is a very Atlanta way to end a season.
Beating superior teams to give your fans hope only to fail to beat the layups, this is the way. Leaving Atlanta fans no choice but to simply laugh at the absurdity of the continual frustration. Now set up to have the fate of their season hinge on the ability to beat Desmond Ridder and the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Would there be a more Falcons way for a season to end?