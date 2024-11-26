Despite doom-and-gloom bye week Atlanta Falcons remain in perfect position
By Nick Halden
Despite the doom and gloom felt heading into the Atlanta Falcons bye week everything remains ahead of the franchise. Yes, the lack of pass rush rules them out as a January contender but this doesn't mean the team cannot find double-digit wins and their first playoff berth since the 2017 season. With matchups left against the Raiders, Panthers, and Giants, everything still lies ahead for the Falcons.
Atlanta still has a game division lead and even if they were to lose next weekend would remain in control. If the Bucs win it would be a tie but the Falcons have the current division tie-breaker with the better divisional record and having swept both games over the Bucs. Atlanta's playoff positioning remains solid despite their last two games.
Atlanta simply needs to deliver against inferior rosters to hold onto the division lead
The Falcons' schedule is difficult each of the next two weeks but eases down the stretch with tanking teams and a struggling Washington roster finishing out the season. All the Falcons need to do to remain in control is beat the inferior rosters and find a way to split the next two games. Do this and there simply isn't a path to Tampa overtaking the Falcons that is realistic.
Atlanta fans have every reason to feel frustration with the team's front office and the lack of defensive adjustments. Questioning this coaching staff and why Atlanta has fumbled away a chance to make a surprise NFC run are both fair questions to raise.
However, two things can be true Atlanta fans have a right to this frustration while pointing out this is still likely a playoff team. That's something Atlanta fans haven't been able to say since the 2017 season. It has been seven years since this team was able to compete for the division or be seriously relevant after Thanksgiving. Atlanta is still in control and in a position to take a huge step forward even if it isn't as impressive as it could have been.