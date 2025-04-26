Devonta Freeman takes bold shot at his two former Falcons coaches

Devonta Freeman was an excellent running back for the Atlanta Falcons, when in his prime. He helped lead his team to Super Bowl LI, only to miss a key block on what would have been a game-sealing touchdown to a wide-open Taylor Gabriel.

Two other pieces that contributed to both the uprise and downfall of the 2016 Falcons? Head Coach Dan Quinn and Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan, two coaches who are now head coaches elsewhere.

But, Freeman has some weird thoughts about the two head coaches.

How tf Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan still have a job and I don’t? 😂 — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) April 26, 2025

In all honesty, I am not quite following what his point is.

Devonta Freeman's strange jab falls on deaf ears

What does Freeman mean with that post? Does he think he should still be playing? Does he think he should be coaching? Does he think Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan shouldn't be coaching?

Only he knows for sure. But, if I had to guess, he thinks he should still be playing.

He is missing one obvious point: coaches coach longer than players play—especially at running back.

Surely, he is joking, but it is still a strange time to post that. Does he dislike the Quinn and the Commanders or Shanahan and the 49ers' Draft classes? Or is he just being reminded that they are coaching?

The number of question marks in this article says it all. This post sends so many mixed messages, even if it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things.

This takes us back to Freeman's remarks after signing with the Saints, which soured him even more amongst the Falcons fanbase. He said this after signing with the 'Aints in 2021:

"I feel great, I feel amazing. I'm excited, especially being in Black and Gold. It's like a dream come true. It's like, when I was in Atlanta, this is our biggest rival. I love the colors, I've always been a Saints fan. Just to be here, there's so many greats to come out of here."

Yeah, not exactly something you want to say after a strong career with the Atlanta Falcons...

Then he commented on then-Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, the same guy who mocked him a few years prior.

"Me and Coach Sean, we talked about it the next day. Two guys, we're out there competing. You understand that. The very next day, we talked and we laughed about it. It was cool."

Personally, Freeman was one of my favorite players when he was in his prime—he was so much fun to watch. However, weird things have always surrounded him, and that has only continued.