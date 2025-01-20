Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake not firing head coach Raheem Morris?

Raheem Morris has faced early offseason criticism based on how the 2024 season ended. The heat is more than earned considering how long Morris waited to make the quarterback switch. Add in the timeout debacle and consistent lack of adjustments fans have every reason for frustration. However, there is no denying how well Raheem Morris appeared to be handling the team's search for a new defensive coordinator.

Morris put together a wide search that included veteran coaches like Steve Wilks to Derrick Ansley. It was a far reaching search that ended in the most predictable way possible. The Falcons have hired former Jets and Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich as the team's new defensive leader. It was the move Morris was always expected to make and a frustrating end to what appeared to be a great search.

The Atlanta Falcons are turning the clock back to the frustrating 2020 season

For those that may have repressed it this isn't the first time Ulbrich has been put in this role for Atlanta. When Dan Quinn was fired the team turned to Raheem Morris to step in as the head coach. This would elevate Ulbrich as well into the defensive coordinator role giving the team a chance to find their next fit.

Morris and Ulbrich would both be let go at the end of a frustrating season with Arthur Smith taking over. Now the Falcons have fully hit rewind not only hiring Morris as their head coach but allowing the veteran coach to bring back Ulbrich. For fans already frustrated with Raheem Morris this is only going to add more fuel to the fire.

What good was the wide search if you were going to do the obvious in the first place? There is an easy argument to be made that Steve Wilks or Wink Martindale were far superior fits. Even if the Falcons opted to reunite safety Jessie Bates with his former defensive coordinator the move could be defend based on what the Bengals defense did during the run to the Super Bowl.

Atlanta is a flawed organization that has continually shown their fans they value relationships over winning. No matter how this plays out this is what this move is reuniting a coaching core that would go 4-12 and waste the final year of Matt Ryan's prime.

Hardly a promising start to what is a pivotal offseason for a Falcons team that continually is on the fringe of contention.