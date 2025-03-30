Division rival leaving no question where Falcons rank in improving NFC South

It is easy to imagine what might have happened for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South race if Kirk Cousins hadn't imploded at the end of the 2024 season. Aided by the fact that the Falcons swept Tampa in the season series, Atlanta had the inside track to winning the division for most of the season. Despite Tampa's eventual division crown, the Falcons exited the season knowing it they were neck-and-neck with their division rival.

However, in the early stages of the offseason it isn't a debate which team in the division should be favored heading into the season. Tampa's offseason highlights include bringing back star receiver Chris Godwin and buying low on pass rusher Haason Reddick. Tampa has had a perfect mix of retaining key players and bringing in potential veteran contributors. All of this while Atlanta's biggest offseason moves are bringing linebacker depth and signing veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

For Atlanta to win the NFC South, Michael Penix Jr. has to be clearly the best quarterback in the division

To say the Falcons have had an underwhelming free agency would be an understatement. As Atlanta fans deal with the frustration of a quiet offseason, Tampa has reason to believe they will remain division favorites. It is important to note that is extremely early in the offseason and much can change between now and Week 1.

However, a fair look at today's NFC South would have Tampa as the clear favorites. The veteran talent and solid early offseason moves leaves no reason for pundits to favor the Falcons. Atlanta's only path to winning the division right now is turning back the clock. For much of the Matt Ryan era the Falcons were contenders based on the team's immense offensive talent and having one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league.

Right now this is Atlanta's lone path to a division title needing Penix to become a star quarterback. With the options of Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson the Falcons have unquestionably set the table well for the quarterback. While expectations could change, Atlanta's only current path to beating Tampa relies completely on the arm of Michael Penix Jr.