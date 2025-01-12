Does Deshaun Watson's injury open the door for Kirk Cousins trade?

The Atlanta Falcons will search for a landing spot for Kirk Cousins this offseason. Already the team is making it clear they will not cut the veteran quarterback. If the Atlanta front office is to be believed and not simply posturing they are more than willing to return Kirk Cousins as the team's primary backup for the 2025 season. The only reason this makes sense is the fact Cousins is cheaper on Atlanta's roster than as an offseason cut. Saving valuable cap space and giving the team what they appear to view as leverage.

Perhaps the Falcons found a possible suitor for the veteran quarterback with Deshaun Watson's recent injury. If there was ever a deal to make Atlanta feel better about their Kirk Cousins situation it is this one. Watson continues to be consistently injured and is arguably the worst starter in the league when on the field. The Browns put themselves in this position and now must search for an answer for the 2025 season.

Sources: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again, further testing showed, and he had another surgery on Thursday to repair it.



Less than 3 months after the original tear, it happened again. Watson faces a longer road back, and now he could miss all of 2025. pic.twitter.com/DAppF7ykjp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

If they are unable to talk themselves into any of this year's thin quarterback draft class, the Falcons can offer an answer. Simply finding a team willing to take on Kirk's contract is more than enough reason to make a move. The Falcons don't need to receive anything of meaning in return. For Cleveland, you're already in an awful quarterback position.

Taking on Kirk Cousins allows you to potentially compete or if Cousins is done tank able to escape both deals the next season. Cleveland could sell the idea as doubling down on another veteran quarterback attempting to compete with a roster full of veterans.

It remains a long shot Cleveland, or any other team is willing to take on Kirk Cousins after the last we saw from the quarterback. However, if there was ever a franchise unwise enough to make the move it would be Cleveland.

Already saddled with Deshaun Watson next season it is hard to imagine things getting any worse. At least with Cousins you can attempt to sell your fanbase on competing in 2025 and hope the veteran quarterback can find a way to turn back the clock.