Does prospect's late visit a hint at Atlanta's first-round selection?

The Atlanta Falcons hosted Mykel Williams this week as the team makes their final draft preparations. It is easy to see the potential fit when you consider Atlanta's issues getting to the quarterback and the safe pick that is Williams. While the edge rusher's ceiling is in question, it would be shocking if Williams doesn't become a productive starting edge rusher. Every skill you want to see from a potential franchise pass rusher is present, though there is the concern of how long it is going to take those skills to develop at the next level. The Georgia product will likely fall a bit in this draft based on the patience that is going to be required to develop the pass rusher.

However, the Falcons are in a position to exercise patience as it appears they are setting themselves up to be completely reliant on Penix and the Atlanta offense. Atlanta's moves this offseason suggest a team that is taking a step back and reevaluating their timeline. This leaves Williams as an obvious fit and a player who should be a great starting option two years down the road.

Mykel Williams would be a perfect pick that fits Atlanta's new timeline of contention

It is very much considered a possibility that Mykel Williams isn't leaving the state of Georgia on Thursday night. The fit is clear, and it is one of the safest selections Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office can make. With that said, Atlanta hasn't been one ot make the obvious and conventional picks in recent years. Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. could all be considered draft reaches and were a bit of a surprise on draft night.

Are Atlanta fans in for another wrinkle? It appears impossible that the Falcons can do anything but take the best defensive fit on the board. Aside from Drew Dalman, every offensive starter is set to return, with key backups brought back as well.

Defensively, the Falcons are a mess, lacking depth and starting options in nearly every position group. A first-round selection at linebacker, edge, corner, and safety could all be explained as needed fits. Atlanta does have an interesting opportunity to finally quiet Georgia fans as well with Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams all on the board as potential fits.

Whether or not the Falcons decide to select Williams, it is clear they must prioritize rebuilding the defense and attempt to give Penix the needed support for the 2025 season.