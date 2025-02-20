Eagles Super Bowl star could become answer for Atlanta's pass rushing woes

The Atlanta Falcons are likely to be a rumored landing spot for every pass rusher of note hitting free agency and the trade market this offseason. The team's desperation to build a capable pass rush leaves them in a position where they can only improve. Losing Lorenzo Carter and Matthew Judon this offseason is addition by subtraction. Whoever the team opts to bring in to replace the veterans simply cannot be any worse.

One possible fit could be former Eagle and almost Super Bowl MVP Josh Sweat. On the biggest stage Sweat had the best game of his career getting to Patrick Mahomes for 2.5 sacks on the night. It is worth noting Sweat had only 8.0 sacks in the 2024 season while playing on a great Eagles line. However, that total would be more than enough to make him the star of Atlanta's pass-rushing options. Sweat would be an upgrade and a clear fit for what Atlanta is lacking.

Josh Sweat is a clear fit and a player Atlanta should keep an eye on this offseason

The one potential issue with the signing is going to be the cost. Sweat had a career game on the biggest stage with the world watching. His free agency price is going to be slightly inflated based on the show he put on against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. How much this changes his price in free agency will decide whether or not it is a fit for the Falcons.

Atlanta's biggest challenge in rebuilding the pass rush is going to be finding ways to open up the needed cap space. Both in the draft and free agency there are a myriad of pass-rushing fits to make the roster better. The problem for the Falcons is going to be the needed resources not finding possible fits. With this in mind, the early portion of Atlanta's offseason will be defined by how the team opens up the needed cap space to improve.