ESPN mock draft has Atlanta Falcons making huge 1st round mistake

ESPN's latest mock draft has the Atlanta Falcons making a truly puzzling decision. Atlanta is projected to draft defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. The Michigan defender is a solid prospect, however, the selection doesn't make sense 15th overall or help Atlanta with their most pressure needs. Atlanta should look to add either an edge rusher or help in the secondary. Any other decision would come as a surprise for a team that retains the majority of their starting offense.

This leaves Atlanta completely focused on drafting defensive talent, and the two units that need the most help are clear. Atlanta selecting Grant if they were to trade down is a consideration. What stands out about this decision is the fact that it comes with Mike Green, Malaki Starks, Shemar Stewart, and Jihaad Campbell all still on the board. Any of this group is a more reasonable selection for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office.

The Falcons selecting Kenneth Grant without trading down would be a clear mistake

Terry Fontenot is known for taking who he believes to be the best player on the board, no matter the fit. It is the reason the team selected Bijan Robinson after a strong season from Tyler Allgeier. It is also the reason the team drafted Michael Penix Jr. days after signing Kirk Cousins to a top-dollar contract.

For better or worse, Fontenot isn't afraid to take risks, and taking Grant 15th overall doesn't fit this. It is a safe selection that doesn't give Atlanta a chance to make a drastic improvement. Grant is a solid prospect who projects to be an NFL contributor for the next half-decade. It isn't a slight against the Michigan defender, but rather pointing out the reality of what the Falcons need and what a mistake this selection would be.

Adding a defensive lineman isn't going to help fix a leaky secondary or a pass rush completely reliant on Leonard Floyd. The Falcons need to make a move that gives them a chance to improve one of the two. Any other decision would come as a surprise, and the selection of Grant would be an unquestionable mistake.