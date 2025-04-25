Explosive start to NFL Draft gives Falcons more reason to trade back

NFL fans had to wait only one pick to see a blockbuster deal unfold with the Cleveland Browns trading back from the 2nd overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Simply a three-pick drop netted the Browns two day-two selections as well as a 2026 first-round pick. The Jaguars made the move clearly believing in the future of Travis Hunter. Being willing to pay such a high price is indicative of how the team viewed Hunter and where they believe his career is headed.

As the Falcons sit back and wait for their number to be called the team has to take note of the lofty price the Jaguars were willing to pay to move up. While Atlanta has a pick worth far less, it is still a noteworthy move that helps sets the starting price to move up in this year's draft. The Falcons hold only five picks thanks to a tampering investigation and trades for Van Jefferson and Matthew Judon.

Full breakdown of the deal. pic.twitter.com/T8Umn7OZ9m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Jacksonville's first-round trade showed exactly why Atlanta must attempt a trade back

With this in mind, the Falcons would be unwise not to at least attempt to move back and pick up at least one additional day two selection. Of Atlanta's five picks, two are in the draft's final round on Saturday. Looking at the myriad of defensive needs and the team's silence in free agency, this obviously isn't going to cut it.

With such a high price being set to trade up from the jump, the Falcons must be proactive searching for potential ways to pick up additional picks. While the price to move up to the second overall pick is far higher than Atlanta will be offered for the fifteenth selection, it still is a move worth heavily exploring.

It would be the first time the Falcons have moved back in the first-round under GM Terry Fontenot. Atlanta's front office has previously selected Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. In each case, the Falcons stayed in their expected draft slot. Something the team clearly should change this season after an explosive start to the 2025 NFL Draft.