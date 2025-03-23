Falcons 2024 controversial draft decision has saved their franchise

We all know how badly the Kirk Cousins signing has aged; it completely spoiled the outlook of the 2024 season.

It was a terrible contract but, to their credit, they didn't allow it to change their future decisions which has now saved their franchise. Without Michael Penix Jr., this team would be going nowhere fast. The controversial decision has proven to be their wisest decision.

The Falcons saved their franchise by ignoring outside noise

There were very few people who praised the Atlanta Falcons for drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. Not to brag but I was one of those people. I thought he was the second-best QB prospect, behind Caleb Williams.

But the majority saw him as a fringe first-round prospect and when a team that had just made a huge quarterback signing drafted him, it was met with a mountain of criticism.

Now, it looks like a genius move that has saved the franchise. I mean think about it, what would you think about the Falcons if you eliminated Penix from the roster?

Michael Penix Jr. is the reason we have hope for this team. While we only saw him make three starts, he showed everything you want. He also had one of the season's best performances in his finale against the Panthers.

You have to give the Falcons credit for doing the unthinkable last April. Without Penix, they would likely be entering another season with Kirk Cousins, especially with a weak quarterback draft class. With him, they have hope to break their playoff drought in 2025.