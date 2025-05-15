Falcons' 2025 schedule handed Michael Penix Jr. 5 epic quarterback showdowns

The league released all schedules on Wednesday night, giving Atlanta Falcons fans their first look at how the 2025 season will play out. Atlanta's schedule includes an exciting number of top quarterback matchups that will offer Michael Penix Jr. the chance to announce his arrival. Starting in Week 1, Atlanta's schedule has four truly great potential quarterback duels.

Week 4 Jayden Daniels vs. Michael Penix Jr.

In what was Penix's second career start, these two teams combined for 54 points in one of the most entertaining games of the season. A coin flip went Daniels' way and gave the quarterback the chance to prevent Penix from ever touching the football again. This matchup is exciting not only because it features two of the league's best young starters, but also because of the draft class debate.

Daniels is far ahead of the Atlanta starter, having been the team's answer from the start of the 2024 season and making a run to the NFC Championship. Penix has a lot of ground to make up, and it starts in Week 4.

Week 6 Josh Allen vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Watching Atlanta defenders attempt to tackle Josh Allen is going to give fans uncomfortable flashbacks to Cam Newton's Carolina days. Not only is Allen an unstoppable force in the ground game, but the quarterback also has arguably the most powerful arm in the league.

After an early Week 5 bye, Penix follows up his showdown with Jayden Daniels by matching up against the league's second greatest starter. Only Patrick Mahomes can be considered superior to the freak athlete that Josh Allen is. This matchup is going to be fascinating, even if it is likely to end in frustration for Atlanta.

Week 9 Drake Maye vs. Micheal Penix Jr.

Another draft class matchup in what has a chance to be the greatest quarterback class in modern NFL history. While the class may not have the ceiling of other recent groups, it is incredible to consider the number of franchise options that appear to be in the class.

Drake Maye was held back by poor coaching in the 2024 season and still found ways to show just how high his ceiling might be. Another player who has the advantage of reps that Penix is going to be consistently compared to.

Week 17 Matthew Stafford vs. Micheal Penix Jr.

After Josh Allen, Stafford is far and away the best quarterback the Falcons will match up against in the 2025 season. Not only this, but the Rams also have a great group of young pass rushers that will challenge Penix as much as any matchup on this year's schedule.

Matching up against Stafford two weeks before the playoffs are set to begin is a great test for where the Falcons stand in the conference and where Penix fits into that.