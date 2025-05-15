Falcons 2025 schedule hands Atlanta alarming bye week

When looking for potential pitfalls in the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule, the biggest concern is the timing of the team's bye week. Having a bye late in the season or at least past the midway point is important in a demanding game. Getting that extra week to heal and readjust is pivotal to a team's season. With this in mind, a Week 5 bye week isn't ideal timing for Atlanta.

This is especially the case when you consider the team will be traveling to Germany in Week 10 to take on the Colts. It is a part of the league's international series and typically would demand a bye the following week. Instead, Atlanta will play on the road in Berlin before traveling back to Atlanta to host the Carolina Panthers the following week.

Atlanta's 2025 schedule leaves a clear concern with the Falcons' early bye week

A glass-half-full approach would point out that Atlanta has an incredibly tough matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. After the bye week, the Falcons have the toughest game of their season against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Having an extra week to heal and prepare for this level of a team is ideal.

However, this means Atlanta isn't going to have any additional time to deal with injuries late in the season. Barring the unrealistic possibility of the Falcons earning a playoff bye week, it is going to be a difficult road and demand that Raheem Morris carefully manage snaps and injuries.

The rest of Atlanta's schedule sets up well for the Falcons to win double-digit games and make a run at winning the NFC South for the first time in nearly a decade. An early bye week, being the most notable complaint of Atlanta's schedule release, signifies a win. There is every reason to believe the 2025 season is finally the time the franchise turns a corner.