Falcons' 2025 schedule hands franchise a chance at redemption

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule release earlier this week showed a surprising amount of belief in the Falcons. Atlanta's schedule includes a stand-alone international matchup against the Colts and five primetime matchups. For a team that is used ot being stuck in the Sunday early window, this is a welcome change. It shows a surprising level of trust from the league that Atlanta is going to be consistently relevant in the 2025 season.

With as many eyes as possible on the stand-alone games, the league is careful to avoid teams it believes will be abject disasters. Evidenced by the New York Jets in 2024, this doesn't always play out as expected. Still, it is an exciting endorsement to have the Falcons consistently featured after a frustrating end to the 2024 season.

The league handing the Atlanta Falcons six featured games shows a surprising amount of belief

Atlanta's 2024 season ended in complete failure with back-to-back overtime losses keeping the team from what appeared to be a sure playoff berth. Still, both games to end Atlanta's season flashed Penix's potential and were high-scoring affairs. It was enough to convince the league to trust the Falcons will redeem a terrible ending a season ago.

Michael Penix Jr. has all the needed weapons with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts all set to return for the 2025 season. Add in a wide-open NFC South, and it isn't a stretch to believe the Falcons are going to be relevant deep into the 2025 season.

The schedule isn't an easy road despite Atlanta playing a second-place schedule in the easier conference. Division dominance and taking advantage of the few rebuilding teams, the Falcons play will be pivotal to ending a playoff drought that dates back to the 2017 season. Still, the league has given Atlanta a chance to return to relevance.