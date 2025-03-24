Falcons 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft after first wave of free agency

Guessing what exactly Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is going to do in any draft is always difficult. Yes, as the date nears it became clear who the team could be targeting. However, the position it seemed impossible to ignore is yet to be a first-round selection. Fontenot has taken a quarterback or skill position in each of the four drafts he has been a part of.

This is going to change with the only mystery of the 2025 NFL Draft being which defender will fall Atlanta's way.

Pick #15 Mykel Williams- EDGE Georgia

Williams could be off the board at the end of the top-ten or there is a chance the edge rusher falls to Atlanta. It isn't yet clear how picks 8-15 are going to fall. While the top seven prospects appear clear, things are wide open after the first handful of picks.

Atlanta should run their selection out to the podium if Williams were to fall their way. His size and raw athleticism make it impossible the former Bulldog won't turn into a productive edge rusher. While his development is likely to take time this is still the right fit and decision for the Falcons.

Pick #46 Princely Umanmielen- EDGE Ole Miss

Back-to-back selections at the edge rushing position wouldn't be a surprise. The Falcons' current trio of Bralen Trice, Leonard Floyd, and Arnold Ebiketie has an obvious ceiling. Atlanta needs to continue to bring in youth at the position and hope to find a star. Atlanta isn't going to be able to land top free agent or trade targets at the position until that happens.

There is a reason the team continually is unable to land the league's top free agents or trade targets at the position. It is a group effort and until the Falcons improve that group the veteran help, they can add will be limited.

Pick #118 Cobee Bryant- CB Kansas

Cobee Bryant has great instincts and a willingness to attack the ball that Atlanta clearly loves. The corner isn't a perfect prospect but has the size and physicality the Falcons need to add to the position. Despite bringing back Mike Hughes, the Falcons need to find depth, and Bryant is a great step in that direction.

Pick #218 Cody Lindenberg-LB Minnesota

Lindernberg's biggest asset is the experience of being a fifth-year starter who has played in so many different situations. It is rare to see a player with this many accomplishments fall so far. What forces Lindenberg into the draft's final round is an inconsistent ability to finish plays. A solid special teams piece the Falcons could work with to see if there is any chance of turning the college veteran into valuable depth.

Pick #242 Tyler Batty-EDGE BYU

Batty isn't going to solve Atlanta's pass-rushing woes, however, the college veteran is a great run defender. If the Falcons could help Batty develop as a pass rusher it would be solid rotational depth. With how little the Falcons have at the position it is at least an interesting wildcard.