Falcons add late-round weapon for Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 NFL mock draft

It would be a surprise if defensive selections don't dominate the Falcons' 2025 draft class. All offensive starters except for center Drew Dalman, who signed with Chicago, are expected to return for the 2025 season. The Falcons' biggest needs are all on the defensive side of the ball. There is the continual struggle of searching for a pass rush and the obvious lack of depth in the secondary.

Atlanta could justify drafting an option to replace Grady Jarrett in the middle of the defense or linebacker Nate Landman as well. The Falcons should approach this year's draft with a wide-open approach focused on rebuilding an underwhelming defense.

Pick #15 Jihaad Campbell-LB Alabama

If the Falcons aren't going to select an edge rusher in the first round, there are three prospects Atlanta could easily justify: Will Johnson, Malaki Starks, and Campbell. The Alabama linebacker would stabilize the middle of the Atlanta defense and take the question mark away from Troy Andersen. Campbell is useful in blitz situations and great off ball as well. If there is one prospect that causes the Falcons to fail to take a pass rusher, it will be Campbell.

Pick #46 Tyleik Williams-DL Ohio State

Atlanta finds a lack of pass rushing options with the second selection. Any pass rushers left on the board would be a clear reach in this spot. Williams, however, should already be selected and has a chance to start for the Falcons. It isn't replacing Grady Jarrett, but it is a step in the right direction. Williams is an impressive rusher for an inside lineman and a solid fit for Atlanta.

Pick #118 Cobee Bryant-CB Kansas

Bryant's energy and lack of fear make the corner an exciting piece to bring in behind Mike Hughes and AJ. Terrell. The Falcons lack any depth at the position and need to add at least one corner in their first three selections. Bryant would be an interesting option to consider moving to the inside and giving the corner a chance to win a starting role.

Pick #218 Que Robinson-EDGE Alabama

The second Alabama prospect Atlanta drafts has the needed size, but is going to need to show quick development as a pass rusher to stick at the next level. This late of a selection is close to a guess and just adds to the position that remains the biggest need.

Pick #242 Ja'Corey Brooks-WR Louisville

Already, the Falcons have their primary targets in Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Ray-Ray McCloud. This is when Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier aren't getting touches, however, the Falcons still need depth at receiver. Brooks has great size and is the prototype that has worked well with Penix. Allow the receiver a chance to win a reserve role and improve your depth at the position.