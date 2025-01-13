Falcons address more than just defense in this full 2025 mock draft

The defense has become the focus for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. They have built their offense up with offensive playmakers over the past four years and need to do the same on the defensive side of the ball.

With a set-in-stone offensive lineup, Terry Fontenot needs to land either an elite pass rusher, cover corner, or safety in the first round of the 2025 draft—preferably a pass rusher. That side of the ball has held them back for decades and that must change to win a championship.

In this mock draft, I have them doing just that by drafting a high-upside edge rusher from the SEC.

Round 1, Pick 15: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. is the athletic freak the Atlanta Falcons are looking for. He is a long and fast edge rusher who could run a sub-4.5 forty-yard dash.

NFL Draft Buzz compares him to Chop Robinson who had a fantastic rookie season with the Miami Dolphins this past season. Pairing Pearce with Arnold Ebiketie, a healthy Bralen Trice, and other role players will change the outlook of one of the weakest position groups on the Falcons.