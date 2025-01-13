Falcons address more than just defense in this full 2025 mock draft

Round 4, Pick 116: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

The Falcons need to think about life after Kyle Pitts. Pitts hasn't earned another contract as he enters the final year of his contract so bringing in a young, receiving tight end to establish chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. immediately is important.

Jake Briningstool showed flashes of everything you would want from an NFL tight end while at Clemson. He proved he can block and make plays in the passing game but needs to develop into a more consistent player.

There is a strong possibility the front office targets a tight end in the draft to expand their future options. Pitts may end up getting traded so they need a receiving threat to replace him and pair with Charlie Woerner.