Falcons address more than just defense in this full 2025 mock draft

Round 7, Pick 238: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

The Atlanta Falcons draft another former Indiana Hoosier at the quarterback position.

Even if Kirk Cousins is still on the roster come draft day, expect quarterback to be a potential position of target. They need a cheap backup because, despite what the front office says, Cousins won't be the season-long backup.

Kurtis Rourke would insert himself as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup. He led Indiana to their best season ever and an improbable playoff appearance. He has the potential to develop into more than just a good backup.

Just to note, the Falcons only have four picks right now. Expect them to trade for more picks at some point.