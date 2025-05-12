Falcons and Kirk Cousins continue to be held hostage by Aaron Rodgers whims

Any hopes the Atlanta Falcons have of trading veteran Kirk Cousins now rely solely on the decision-making of one Aaron Rodgers. Only Rodgers would wait weeks after the draft and free agency, drawing out what should be an easy decision. Either the veteran is going to walk away or sign in Pittsburgh to play under Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith. If the Steelers are turned down by the quarterback at the last minute, it opens the door to a trade of Cousins.

For someone who appears so opposed to the drama king label the media so rudely thrust upon him, Rodgers is playing the part well. After a complete dumpster fire of a tenure in New York, the quarterback is still failing to make a decision and holding multiple teams hostage in doing so. While Atlanta's decision to sign Cousins unfortunately cannot be blamed on Rodgers, the current situation is completely the fault of the former Jets quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers continues to hold the Pittsburgh Steelers hostage, delaying Atlanta's answer for Kirk Cousins

If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, the likely path for Cousins is remaining in Atlanta. The only other team in need of a quarterback is the hated New Orleans Saints. Barring the team being willing to take Kirk's entire contract, the Falcons simply can't entertain handing the veteran over to their division rival.

Derek Carr's retirement did open the door for Rodgers to continue his career, and Pittsburgh still has interest in Cousins. Regardless, it is increasingly clear that the likely way that this plays out is with Cousins holding a clipboard while Michael Penix Jr. attempts to become the next franchise answer.

With this in mind, it would be great for not only Pittsburgh but Atlanta as well if Rodgers would go ahead and make a long overdue decision. It isn't that difficult, and no other player has been afforded this type of timetable after Rodgers played at the level he did in 2024. For someone who has been vocally critical of his predecessor in Green Bay, Rodgers sure appears to be on a strikingly similar path.